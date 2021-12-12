Simy Nwankwo, Obi’s Salernitana Fall To Heavy Defeat Vs Fiorentina –

Nigerian duo Simy Nwankwo and Joel Obi were in action as Salernitana suffered a 4-0 defeat to Fiorentina in their Serie A clash at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday.

Nwankwo was in action for 90 minutes in the game.

The forward has scored once in 17 league appearances for Salernitana this season.

Obi, who also started the game was replaced by Andrea Schiavone in the 62nd minute.

The 30-year-old has made 14 league appearances for his club in the current campaign.

Salernitana remain bottom of the table with eight points from 17 games.

Source: Complete Sports

