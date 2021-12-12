Spain: Sadiq Ends Goal Drought In Almeria’s Win Vs Zaragoza

Umar Sadiq scored for the first time in eight games as Almeria defeated Real Zaragoza 3-0 in their Spanish Segunda Division clash, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq put Almeria ahead in the 62nd minute.

The 24-year-old has now scored eight goals for his club this season.

Alejandro Pozo and Largie Ramazani scored the other goals for Almeria.

Nigeria’s James Igbekeme was handed a starting berth by Zaragoza but was subbed off for Nano Mesa on the stroke of half time.

Almeria are now nine points clear at the top of the table with 45 points after 20 rounds of matches.

Juan Ignacio Martinez’s men travel to Lugo for their next game on December 20.

