Success Sent Off As Ibrahimovic’s Late Goal Earns Milan Draw At Udinese

Isaac Success was shown a straight red card as Zlatan Ibrahimovic rescued a point with a late goal for AC Milan in their 1-1 draw at Udinese.

Success, who came on in the 70th minute, was sent off five minutes into added time after lashing out at Milan’s Alessandro Florenzi.

Milan head coach Stefano Pioli made four changes to the starting line-up compared to the team that lost to Liverpool in midweek as Florenzi came in for Pierre Kalulu, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ismael Bennacer were in the double pivot over Franck Kessie and Sandro Tonali, and Alexis Saelemaekers took Junior Messias’ spot on the right wing.

It was Udinese who took the lead in the 17th minute through Beto. A giveaway in the midfield as Bakayoko failed to come for a Bennacer pass gave the home side the chance to counter.

And after Beto saw his first effort saved by the onrushing Maignan, he settled himself and fired the rebound into the roof of the net.

But in the second minute of four added on at the end of…