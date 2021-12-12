Winners Emerge In Third Edition Of Gifted Cole Boxing Competition

The frills and thrills of the third edition of the Gifted Cole boxing competition came to the pinnacle on Saturday with Muyibi Olalekan going home with a brand new car and cash prize of N1m.

The well attended event which took place at the Rock Drive, Lekki Phase One, saw amateur boxers from different parts of Lagos State jostle for honours in different categories.

There were also exhibition fights to light up the occasion.

At the end of over 20 gruelling contests, Oshoba Elizabeth and Tomiwa Sadiq emerged joint third runners-up. The duo went home with a cash prize of N300, 000.

Afolabi Shittu, who was one of the talented boxers on parade at the competition, was adjudged the second runner-up and got N500,000 for his effort.

An elated Olalekan, who was picked as the best boxer at the competition thank God and the organisers for his victory.

“I’m short of words, I don’t know how to describe the…