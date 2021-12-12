Xavi: Barcelona Working On January Market

Barcelona coach Xavi says they’ll be active in January.

Xavi admits his squad needs improving after a disappointing first-half of the season.

The coach remarked: “We’re working on it, that’s the reality.

“The team always has to improve and we’re alert to the market. We’re talking a lot. We had a productive meeting on Thursday.

“I was clear on what I want and what I need.”

