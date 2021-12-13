Aribo Makes Rangers Goal Vow After Win Vs Hearts

Joe Aribo is keen to maintain his Rangers scoring streak after netting in the Gers 2-0 win against Hearts at the Tynecastle on Sunday.

Aribo continued his impressive scoring form for the Scottish Premiership champions adding the second goal after Alfredo Morelos scored the curtain raiser.

The Nigeria international is confident he can continue to contribute in the final third after another excellent showing on a day where there were plenty of positives for Rangers.



Aribo said: “I got a bit of stick from Connor because I didn’t score the last one so I was happy to score this one.

“I want to score in every game that I can. I am just happy to be getting these numbers and keep improving and keep getting better.

“I just want to keep focussing on every single game and keep scoring. If I keep getting higher and higher numbers, that is my aim.”

