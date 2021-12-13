Complete Sports Beats TVC To Third Place Finish

The 2021 Bet9ja/Lagos Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Cup ended on Friday, with Complete Sports winning the third-place match against Television Continental (TVC).

Complete Sports defeated TVC 1-0 in the tightly contested medals game, in which Jeremiah James scored the lone goal in the first half of the encounter played at the Legacy pitch of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Monday Zoha, who was in goal for Complete Sports, fisted away a powerful long-range shot late in the game as the opponents sought an equaliser.

Complete Sports’ Kunle Lawal finished as the competition’s highest goal scorer with seven goals.

Three Complete Sports players; Julius Ojeagbase, Lawal and Nuhu Salawu made the Lagos SWAN best XI which lost 1-0 to All Stars International Veterans in a game played before the final.

In the final of the SWAN Cup, Pooja Media saw off Multimedia Journalists 2-1 on penalties to emerge the 2021 champions after the game ended 0-0 in regulation…