Esin Backs Eguavoen’s Appointment As Eagles Interim Coach

Former Nigeria international Etim Esin has described Austin Eguavoen as a good replacement for Gernot Rohr.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a statement on their Facebook page, announced Eguavoen who is currently Technical Director, as the Technical Adviser of the Eagles on an interim basis, thereby ending Rohr’s five-year reign.

Following a virtual meeting of the NFF Executive Committee on Sunday, it was decided that Eguavoen will work with Salisu Yusuf (Chief Coach); Paul Aigbogun (Assistant Coach); Joseph Yobo (Assistant Coach); Dr Terry Eguaoje (Assistant Coach) and Aloysius Agu (Goalkeeper Trainer).

Eguavoen’s former teammates Austin Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Garba Lawal were appointed to provide technical and ambassadorial support for the crew.

He will now take charge of the team as it begins preparations for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon until the appointment of a…