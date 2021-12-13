Lukaku Is Like A Powerhouse

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek says Romelu Lukaku’s training ground form is as strong as ever.

Lukaku is yet to start in the Premier League since his return from an ankle injury, but Loftus-Cheek says his teammate is shining in training.

“He’s a powerhouse,” declared the midfielder. “He’s so big. If you’re a defender and he’s protecting the ball, you can’t even see the ball.

“He’s so quick. If he knocks it past you there is no chance.”

Lukaku did start and score in last week’s Champions League draw at Zenit.

