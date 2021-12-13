Sodje Okays Rohr’s Sacking ; Backs Eguaveon Appointment

Former Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje has supported the decision to sack Gernot Rohr and approved the appointment of Austine Eguaveon as new interim head coach of the team, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria Football Federation announced the sacking of Rohr on Sunday night.

“The relationship between the Nigeria Football Federation and Mr Rohr has come to an end. We thank him for his services to the Super Eagles and Nigeria,” general secretary of the NFF Mohammed Sanusi said in a statement.

“We also want to thank the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for their collaboration and guidance all through.”

Eguavoen, a former Nigeria captain, who was coach of the squad when it finished in third place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2006 will now lead the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

”It’s something we have to do. The people coming in know the players and where they are coming from. We just have to give them our support,”Sodje…