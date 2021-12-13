Sudan Eagles 2021 AFCON Foes Sack Head Coach

Nigeria’s Super Eagles 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group opponents Sudan have sacked head coach Hubert Velud following their poor run at the FIFA Arab Cup.

According to Egyptian sports website KingFut, Velud was fired on Sunday by the Sudanese Football Association.

Sudan had the worst record at the FIFA Arab Cup, losing all three of their group games while failing to score a single goal and conceding 10.

Drawn in Group C, Sudan first suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Algeria, before being thumped 5-0 by Egypt and then lost to Lebanon 1-0.

Sudan also finished bottom of their 2022 World Cup qualifying group with just three points from six games, failing to win any game in the group that had Morocco, Guinea-Bissau, and Guinea.

They did however managed to qualify for the 2021 AFCON despite being drawn alongside Ghana and South Africa in the qualifiers.

French coach Velud, was appointed by the Sudanese FA back in January…