TotalEnergies Charity Golf Tournament: Organisers Donate Funds To Lagos NGO, School Of Impaired





TotalEnergies has donated the sum of N2 million to a charitable organization and a school for the impaired in Lagos State, in a bid to sustain its reach to the society’s less fortunate people.

The multinational energy company awarded cheques of N1million each to Wesley School 1 (for the hearing impaired) and Black Diamond Supports Foundation on Sunday, to mark the 25th edition of the TotalEnergies Charity Golf Tournament which held at the Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos.

In his opening remarks at the event, Managing Director, TotalEnergies Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Mike Sangster, who also teed off the gold tournament, said in 2011, the company redirected the focus of the charity initiative from the sport to reach the less-privileged.

“It has now been running for 26 years. 2011 was a watershed moment in its history when it was adjusted to focus on common love for people rather than shared passion for golf. Since then, the event has served as a forum for reaching out to our…





Source: Complete Sports