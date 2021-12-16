Arteta Right To Strip Aubameyang Of Captaincy Armband

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole believes Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was right to strip the captaincy from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

For Cole, it was the correct call from Arteta to take the captaincy away from him.

“I think it’s a brave decision but I think it’s the right decision,” Cole told BT Sport.

“This wouldn’t have been the first incident and when I look at (Patrick) Vieira, (Tony) Adams, etc, they had problems, which were well documented, but they were leaders.

“I was never comfortable with Aubameyang in that leadership group. There are a lot of people in this stadium that would go through walls to wear that Arsenal shirt. I think it’s sacrilege for players to be late, I really do.”

Asked why Arsenal have continually had issues with those chosen to wear the armband in recent years, Cole added: “It’s a cultural issue.

“I used to go to Highbury and there would be a fear-factor with great leaders on the pitch but that slowly has been eroded. It was…