Guinea-Bissau Eagles Group Foe To Play Cameroon In Friendly

Super Eagles AFCON group opponent Guinea-Bissau will take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a friendly game.

According to kick442.com, Guinea-Bissau Football Federation confirmed the tuneup game against hosts of next year’s AFCON.

The federation revealed that the game will hold on January 3rd in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The game is being put together to serve as preparation for both teams ahead of the AFCON.

Guinea-Bissau will arrive Cameroon in the last week of December for the continental showpiece.

They are in Group D with Nigeria, seven-time AFCON winners Egypt and Sudan.

Next year’s edition will be their third appearance after debuting in 2017 and making a second outing in 2019.

