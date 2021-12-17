Algeria, Tunisia To Clash In FIFA Arab Cup Final 

It will be an all African affair as Algeria will face Tunisia in the final of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar.

In Wednesday’s second semi-final, Mohammed Belaili converted a penalty kick in the 17th minute of stoppage time to give Algeria a 2-1 win.

A 60th-minute goal by Benlamri Djamel helped Algeria take the lead but a dramatic end to the match was witnessed with Qatar equalising through Mohammed Muntari in the seventh minute of injury time.

The match seemed to be heading for extra time before Algeria was awarded a penalty kick, which was converted after the initial effort was saved by Qatar’s goal-keeper Saad Alsheeb.

Referee Szymon Marciniak had officially added nine minutes of injury time, but that was extended to make up for the time spent during a video assistant referee (VAR) check of a suspected foul in the lead-up to Qatar’s goal.

The Qatari goal eventually counted, but Algeria was able to win a penalty in the final moments of the game, minutes later.

Algeria…