Iwobi Helps Everton Hold Chelsea To Draw At Stamford Bridge 

Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton who forced Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in Thursday’s Premier League fixture.

Iwobi played for 90 minutes in the game which was his 13th league appearance for the season.

Missing all of its strikers because of the coronavirus or illness, Chelsea struggled to break down Everton’s packed, makeshift defense.

But in the 70th minute Reece James led a counterattack and fed Mason Mount to score for the fourth straight league game.

However, Chelsea’s recent weakness in defense was exposed again as 19-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite — only playing because of Everton’s injury crisis — poked in at the far post from a free kick.

The draw means Chelsea is now four points behind leaders Manchester City after 17 games.

And at Anfield, Liverpool defeated Newcastle 3-1 to keep pressure on City.

Jonjo Shelvey gave Newcastle a surprise lead on seven minutes before…