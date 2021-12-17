NPFL: MFM, Remo Stars Clash In Season Opener

The 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League season will get underway on Friday (today) with MFM hosting new boys Remo Stars in a South West derby at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, reports Completesports.com.

MFM are unbeaten against Remo Stars in the NPFL with three wins and one draw , conceding just one goal in those four games.

The hosts finished in 10th position last season and will be desperate to start the new campaign on a winning note.

The visitors will look to improve their opening games with a win after previously losing 2-1 to Plateau United in 2017 and a 1-1 draw with Bendel Insurance in 2019 both at the Gateway International Stadium in Sagamu.

Nine matches will take place across other venues on Sunday.

Champions Alwa United will begin the defense of their title with a tricky home game against Kano Pillars at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Former champions Enyimba will host Abia Warriors in the oriental derby.

Enyimba head coach Finidi George will…