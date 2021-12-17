Onuachu Eager To Score More Goals

Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu has expressed his desire to score more goals before the close of the year.

Onuachu, on Thursday, scored his first goal in almost two months as Genk edged Sporting Charleroi 4-2 in their Jupiler League game.

Reacting to the goal, the Nigerian international told Voetbal that he’s looking forward to ending the year on a positive note.

“It is very pleasing to score again after a few weeks.

“There was a lot of space for us to walk in, and that gave us quite a few opportunities. Now two more bangs to close the year.”

