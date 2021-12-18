Barcelona Make Lucrative Contract Offer To Cavani

Barcelona have reportedly offered Edinson Cavani a lucrative contract to make the move to Camp Nou.

The 34-year-old only has six months left to run on his deal at Manchester United and could be allowed to leave the Red Devils in January in search of pastures new.

Cavani has only made eight appearances for the 20-time English champions this season due to his injury problems, managing just one goal, which came in the Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur.

Barcelona have been strongly linked with the Uruguay international, as the Catalan giants attempt to bring in a low-cost centre-forward at the start of 2022.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Moreno, the La Liga outfit have offered Cavani a contract until June 2023, which would see him earn at least €3.5m (£3m) with performance-related bonuses in the first six months, before a rise to €4m (£3.4m) for the second season, in addition to add-ons of €1.5m (£1.2m).

The experienced striker has scored 18 goals and…