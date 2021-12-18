Chelsea Hit By More Coronavirus Cases Ahead Wolves Game

Chelsea have reportedly been dealt a further blow ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture at Wolverhampton Wanderers with two more players testing positive for coronavirus.

Earlier this week, head coach Thomas Tuchel revealed that Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku had all returned positive tests.

Kai Havertz also felt unwell in the build-up to Thursday’s game with Everton, but Tuchel revealed on Friday that the forward had since tested negative.

However, according to Instagram account Cfcnewspage, two more players have been ruled out of the meeting at Molineux.

As it stands, it remains unknown which players have tested positive, but they will join a mounting injury list for Tuchel.

When quizzed on whether upcoming Premier League matches should be postponed, the German insisted that there was no right or wrong answer.

As it stands, only four fixtures remain of the 10 that were scheduled for this weekend.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in…