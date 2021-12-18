Etebo Backs Super Eagles For 2021 AFCON Title 

Oghenekaro Etebo has backed the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win next year’s AFCON in Cameroon.

The Eagles will be hoping to land a fourth AFCON title, when they join 23 other teams for the continental showpiece.

The last time the Eagles won the AFCON was in 2013 in South Africa under late Stephen Keshi.

They will kick-off their campaign in Group D with Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

And Etebo, who unfortunately will miss the tournament due to injury, believes the Eagles are good enough for the title.

“That’s difficult! It’s going to be really interesting. I’m going to go for my country, Nigeria. I believe it’s going to be difficult though,” he said while answering questions on a weekly show Inside The Hive.

And when asked about his Nigerian teammate Emmanuel Dennis, he said:

“He’s so good, he’s got everything. Good pace, dribbling, he can take on…