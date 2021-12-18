Ex-Tottenham Star Caulker To Play For Sierra Leone In AFCON

Former Tottenham defender Steven Caulker has committed to Sierra Leone.

Caulker is eligible to play for Sierra Leona as his paternal grandfather hails from the West African country.

“I can confirm that the player’s status chamber of Fifa has just cleared Caulker to represent Sierra Leone,”Sierra Leon’s FA president Thomas Daddy Brima told BBC Sport Africa:



Read Also: Nmecha Subbed On, Lewandowski Sets Goals Record As Wolfsburg Suffer Heavy Defeat At Bayern

He is eligible to switch allegiances after his one cap for England was in a friendly against Sweden, all the way back in 2012.

The defender turns 30 before the Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to start in Cameroon on January 9.

Caulker currently plays in Turkey with Gaziantep, on loan from Fenerbahce.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may…