Okoye Returns To Action For Sparta Rotterdam

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye returned to action as Sparta Rotterdam were forced to a 2-2 draw by Vitesse Arnhem at the Sparta-Stadion Het Kasteel on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye copped an injury in the 1-0 defeat to Ajax last month and missed Sparta Rotterdam’s previous three games in all competitions as a result of the setback.

The 22-year-old featured for 90 minutes against Vitesse.

It was the goalie’s 15th league appearance of the campaign for Sparta Rotterdam.

The hosts squandered a two-goal lead to earn just a point in the thrilling encounter .

Henk Fraser’s side are now without a win in tneir last six league games.

