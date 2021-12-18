Real Madrid Are Beatable –Pochettino

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino insists they can beat Real Madrid.

PSG will meet Real in the Champions League round of 16 later this season.

Pochettino said: “It will be a difficult double confrontation because it is a team that has a great coach and great players. We are going to face Real Madrid, which is a team used to winning the Champions League, a team with history and a lot of experience. So it is clear that we will have to play a very difficult game.

“Of course, we have to have confidence. We have a great team, great footballers, with a lot of talent and I have no doubt that we will arrive in the best possible way and always with a lot of confidence in our players.

“We have enough quality to win this match and go to the next round. This is the goal of Paris Saint-Germain.”

