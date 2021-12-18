Sudan Super Eagles AFCON Opponent To Play Two Friendlies Today

Nigeria’s Super Eagles 2021 AFCON group opponent Sudan will play two friendly games today (Saturday) against a team called Maranin.

The Sudan Football Association made this known on Saturday on their Twitter handle.

The first game comes up at 7am while the second game will hold at 3pm.

Both games will be played inside the Khartoum National Stadium.

The games are part of preparations for the 1970 AFCON winners as they look ahead to next year’s edition in Cameroon.

It would be recalled that Sudan took part in the FIFA Arab Cup where they lost all their three group games.

Aside facing the Eagles in Group D, Sudan will also face Egypt and Guinea-Bissau.

By James Agberebi

