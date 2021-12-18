Tuchel Must Find Solution To Chelsea Poor Form

Chelsea hero Frank Leboeuf says manager Thomas Tuchel must find a way to snap their form slump.

Leboeuf has urged Tuchel to ‘find a solution’ amid their recent decline – or risk being left behind in third.

“We’re going to know very soon whether it’s a two-horse race or a three-horse race because Chelsea play Liverpool and Manchester City at the beginning of next year,” the Frenchman told ESPN FC.

“But we have to be realistic right now, the way they [Chelsea] play comparing especially to Manchester City – because I think even Liverpool are struggling as well – there is no way they can cope with Manchester City right now.

“They have to change something, they have to have those men, the fit guys coming back very, very soon and they have to find solutions.

“Otherwise, they’re going to be in no man’s land. They’re much better than West Ham and Manchester United, but I think they’re not as good as Liverpool and Manchester City.

“So they’re…