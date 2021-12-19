Ajayi Sends Farewell Message To Al Ahly

Nigerian striker, Junior Ajayi, sent a farewell message to Egyptian giants Al Ahly after the club announced they would be parting ways with him.

After five years, Ajayi’s journey with Al Ahly has ended after the club announced they have terminated his contract earlier this week.

The 25-year-old signed for the Red Devils in 2016 from Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien, after having won the Olympic bronze medal with Nigeria.

Also Read: I Would Rather Retire From Football Than Join Manchester United –Alexander-Arnold

The 25-year-old hit the ground running in his first season with the Reds, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 39 games across all competitions.

He kept his form for the majority of his stay in Cairo, making a total of 161 appearances and lifting 11 trophies along the way. These titles include four Egyptian Premier Leagues, two Egypt Cups, two Egyptian Super Cups, two CAF Champions Leagues and the CAF Super Cup.

However, after a series of injuries and the…