Chelsea Request To Postpone Wolves Game Rejected

Chelsea have seen an official request to have their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers Saturday rejected by the Premier League amid a COVID outbreak among the Blues squad.

The Blues are set to face Wolves at Molineux at 2pm, one of only four fixtures currently scheduled to take place out of 10 this weekend.

According to the Telegraph, the rejection came on Sunday morning, just hours before kick-off.

Manchester United v Brighton, Aston Villa v Burnley, Southampton v Brentford, Watford v Crystal Palace, West Ham v Norwich and Everton v Leicester – the latter also set for Sunday afternoon – have already been called off.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus is currently sweeping through the division and English football more widely, with numerous clubs suffering outbreaks and being forced to close their training grounds.

Wolves manager Bruno Lage revealed earlier this week that every single player wants to take the…