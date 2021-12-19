Eagles, Pawns In The Politics Of Nigerian Football –Odegbami

Politics across Nigerian football will dominate the sports landscape starting from AFCON 2022.

Politics in the game and its administration have, indeed, become a recurring decimal, like a groove in a broken vinyl record repeating the same ‘lyrics’ over and over again.

In the next 3 weeks, all eyes will be trained on the Super Eagles by Nigerians as they commence their limp to AFCON 2022 in Cameroon. Notwithstanding all the recent crisis in the technical composition of the team, the Eagles are still expected to be one of the favorites to win the coveted African trophy.

Around the team now there is plenty of technical politics ongoing.

Considering what transpired in the last few weeks, realistically, the chances of winning AFCON are slim. No army ever goes to a war amidst such internal crisis and expects to win. But, football is such an unpredictable game when the whistle is blown for the start of the championship, the crisis recedes to the background, and will not reduce the…