Ebuehi Returns To Help Venezia Claim Away Draw; Aina Subbed On In Torino’s Home Win 

Tyronne Ebuehi returned to Venezia starting line-up after missing their last fixture on Tuesday in the Coppa Italia, and helped them hold Sampdoria to a 1-1 away draw in Sunday’s Serie A clash.

Ebuehi saw action for 90 minutes in the game which was his 11th in the Italian top flight.

Manolo Gabbiadini opened scoring in the first minute for Sampdoria before Thomas Henry drew Venezia level on 87 minutes.

Venezia would have equalised with 10 minutes remaining after Ebuehi slided the ball to Sigurðsson, who took a touch and fired at goal, but it’s deflected out for a corner.

Venezia are now unbeaten in their last three games, picking up one win and two draws.

The newly promoted club are in 16th position on 17 points in the league standing.

And in another Serie A game, Ola Aina was introduced with 12 minutes remaining as Torino pipped 10-man Verona 1-0.

Tommaso Pobega was the hero for Torino as his 26th goal was enough to secure all the three points for his side.

A minute…