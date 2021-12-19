Egypt Announce 40-Man Preliminary Squad 

Egypt head coach Carlos Queiroz on Sunday announced a 40-man preliminary squad for the 2021 African Cup of Nations scheduled to be held in Cameroon between 9 January and 6 February.

According to a statement by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), the final 23-man squad will be announced by the end of December.

The seven-time African champions are in Group D with Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

The Pharaohs key midfielder Tarek Hamed is the prominent absentee in the preliminary squad as the Zamalek star remains unfavorite choice for Queiroz who also excluded him from the recent FIFA Arab Cup.

Queiroz also dropped Smouha winger Hussein Faisal while Ghazl El-Mahalla’s defender Mohamed Fathallah got his first international call up in Sunday’s announced squad.

Liverpool star winger Mohamed Salah, Arsenal’s midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Aston Villa winger Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan are the prominent names among…