France: Maja Scores As Bordeaux Thrash Les Jumeaux 10-0

Josh Maja was on target as Girondis Bordeaux thrashed Les Jumeaux M’zouasia 10-0 in their Coupe de France clash at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique on Sunday night.

It was Maja’s first appearance of the season for Les Girondis.

The Nigeria international scored his side’s last goal of the encounter.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined with injury since the start of the season.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sky Bet Championship club Fulham.

