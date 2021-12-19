I Would Rather Retire From Football Than Join Manchester United –Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has said he would rather retire from football than play for Manchester United.

The England international said this ahead of Liverpool’s away Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Liverpool and Man United are the most successful clubs in England.

The two Premier League top clubs have been fighting for bragging rights for decades and the rivalry between them runs deep.

Asked whether he would retire or play for Man United, Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports: “Right now, [I would] retire, to be honest, could not do that [join Manchester United].”

Alexander-Arnold also revealed that he prefers playing against Man United than featuring in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

The 23-year-old said: “I mean, Manchester United is a bigger game historically. I’d say Manchester United, more people watch it.”

