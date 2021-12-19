I’ll Invite Five New Players To Eagles –Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has revealed that he will extend invitation to five new players to the senior national team for camping ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Eguavoen stated this in an interview with Brila FM, where he said that he won’t make big changes from the list of players that former Nigerian coach, Gernot Rohr had in place before his sack.

“90 percent of the players in the team have been together, we’ll stick with the team that has been together, but we will bring in a few maybe 5. Only a few new faces will get called up.

“Our players aren’t as bad as some of the results may have appeared.

“I hate to say it was a problem, but we want to inject discipline. Something went wrong and we have to fix that.”

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D of the competition alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guniea-Bissau.

