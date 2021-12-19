Leeds Fan Allegedly Racially Abused Arsenal Bench

A Leeds United fan has been arrested in connection with racial abuse directed at the Arsenal bench during their 4-1 Premier League win over Leeds on Saturday.

Arsenal enjoyed a brilliant evening on the pitch, with Gabriel Martinelli starring in the victory at Elland Road.

Manager Mikel Arteta’s side cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.

In his reaction Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium manager. The authorities will deal with that.

“The players that were sitting on the bench. One of those heard those comments.

“I don’t know exactly [who was targeted], that’s why they will have to be interviewed by the authorities.”

Referee Andre Marriner briefly halted play in the 34th minute to consult with…