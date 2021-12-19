Man City Ease Past Newcastle As Chelsea Slip Up Again In Title Race After Draw At Wolves

It was another routine win for Manchester City who outclass Newcastle United 4-0 at St James’ Park in Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

Pep Guardiola had Joao Cancelo to thank as he provided an early assist for Ruben Dias before netting a stunning strike midway through the second half with Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling getting the other two goals.

The win saw City take their tally to 44 points as they remain top in the league standing.

Whilst many expected a comfortable victory for the Premier League leaders, Newcastle did not help themselves by conceding a dreadful opener on 5th minute.

Oleksandr Zinchenko clipped a ball over the top of the defence and whilst Cancelo did well to reach the ball, he should not have registered an assist with centre-back Ciaran Clark allowing the ball to bounce over him, leaving Dias with the simple task of heading the ball in from less than six yards out.

In the 27th minute City doubled their lead as Cancelo ran through the heart of…