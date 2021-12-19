Martinelli Nets Brace As Arsenal Crush Leeds United

Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were all on target as Arsenal consolidated their place in the Premier League top four with a 4-1 victory over injury-ravaged Leeds.

Coronavirus outbreaks had seen all five of Saturday’s other top-flight fixtures postponed and ensured the Gunners were already certain of spending Christmas in a Champions League position even prior to kick-off.

The excellent Gabriel Martinelli got the party started with a pair of emphatically taken finishes before Bukayo Saka’s deflected effort made it three before half-time.

Raphinha’s penalty 15 minutes from time gave Leeds a flicker of hope but it was extinguished nine minutes later when Emile Smith Rowe scored for the second game running after coming off the bench.

The Gunners next face Sunderland in the League Cup on Tuesday at the Emirates.

