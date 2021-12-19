NPFL: Akwa Utd Start Title Defence With Win Vs Pillars; Rangers Beat Katsina Away

Holders Akwa United started the defence of their Nigeria Professional Football League title with a comprehensive 3-0 home win against Kano Pillars in Uyo on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Winger Ezekiel Bassey scored the curtain raiser late in the first half after he was teed up by Stephen Chukwude.

Ubong Friday set up Chukwude for the second goal in the 52nd minute.

Friday added the third goal deep into stoppage time following an assist from John Lazarus.

Rangers recorded a 2-1 away win against Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Ossy Martins put the visitors ahead in the 13th minute, while Mustapha Salisu equalised for Katsina United in the 35th minute.

Martins netted the winning goal nine minutes after the break.

Rangers were reduced to 10-men when Seidu Mutawakilu was sent off for time wasting four minutes from time.

In Aba, Enyimba edged out Abia Warriors 2-1 in the oriental derby .

Ekene Awazie fired Enyimba ahead in the 34th minute, with Paul Samson…