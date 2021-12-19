Okoye Celebrates Sparta Rotterdam Comeback

Maduka has celebrated his return to action for Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international played his first game for the club since sustaining an injury in the 1-0 defeat to champions Ajax last month.

The 22-year-old was in action for 90 minutes in Sparta Rotterdam’s 2-2 draw against Vitese Arnhem at the Sparta-Stadion Het Kasteel on Saturday.

The Fortuna Dusseldorf took to the social media to celebrate his return to action.

“All my heart, all my life into this game,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The was the goalie’s 15th league appearance of the campaign for Sparta Rotterdam.

Henk Fraser’s side are now without a win in their last six league games.

