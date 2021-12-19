Osimhen Missing As Elmas’ Goal Earns Napoli Precious Victory Over AC Milan

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen was conspicuously missing in Napoli’s 1-0 win over AC Milan in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international, who is still going through rehabilitation after undergoing a surgery that corrected multiple fractures that he suffered on November 21, during Napoli’s Serie A clash with Inter Milan, had hoped to make a comeback with the aid of a protective mask.

Midfielder Eljif Elmas glanced a header home at the near post from a corner to stun the hosts and edge the visitors in front in the fifth minute.

Napoli held onto that lead without being overly troubled until the latter stages of the contest between the contenders.

In the 90th minute, just as Milan looked out of ideas, Franck Kessie appeared to have snatched the hosts a point out of nowhere, sparking wild scenes of celebration, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

Milan were furious with the tight call made by the officials, as Napoli held on for a first win in four league…