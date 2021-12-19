Premier League: Tottenham, Liverpool Share Spoils In Four-Goal Thriller

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur served up a thrilling Premier League fixture on Sunday, with three late goals leading to a 2-2 final score.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring early, but Victor Wanyama gave Spurs a deserved equaliser with a stunning drive late in the second half.

Harry Kane missed a penalty, and Salah struck again in stoppage time just minutes later, seemingly handing his team the win.

Kane redeemed himself from the penalty spot in the dying seconds, however, capping off an exciting match.

The Reds’ next outing will be against Southampton on Sunday, while Spurs host Newport County in an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday.

