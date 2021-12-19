Simon Subbed Off As Nantes Edge Sochaux On Penalties In Coupe de France

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses was in action for 73rd minutes as Nantes qualified to the next round of Coupe de France after overcoming Sochaux on penalties.

Simon, who was a handful for the Sochaux defenders due to his darting run, was substituted in the 73rd minute for Osman Bukari.

It was his first appearance in the French Cup and 18 in all competitions this season.

After 90 minutes without a goal, the game went straight into penalties and Nantes won 5-4.

The Nigerian international will be hoping to be in the starting line up in Nantes’ next Ligue 1 game against Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.

 

