We’ll Do Everything To Help Ekong Rediscover His For Eagles

Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has assured that he would do everything to ensure that Watford defender, William Troost-Ekong rediscovered his best form before the commencement of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ekong has come under heavy criticisms due to his errors at Watford which has cost his team maximum points in the Premier League.

However, in an interview with Brila FM, Eguavoen insisted that his team of psychologists are on the ground to motivate him to help him rediscover his best again.

“Our psychologist has a big role to play as does the Coaches and the entire team to help lift the confidence of Troost-Ekong,” Eguavoen said.

“He’s also a very strong player and we trust we can help him come through this rough patch.”

