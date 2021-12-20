Eguavoen Can Replicate Keshi’s Feat At AFCON 2021 –Rufai

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufia says he’s optimistic the Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen can replicate late Stephen Keshi’s feat by winning the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Recall that Keshi against all odds led the Super Eagles to claim Nigeria’s third AFCON trophy in South Africa after defeating Burkina Faso in the final.

Against this backdrop, the 1994 AFCON winner told Completesports.com in an interview that he has confident in Eguavoen’s technical and tactical capability to lead Nigeria to glory in the bi-annual tournament.

“I have no doubt that Austine Eguavoen can weather the storm and lead the Super Eagles to glory in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. I have this feelings that he can replicate late Stephen Keshi’s feat despite having a short time to prepare the team.

“He has the players at his disposal and with the support of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) the whole picture may change in Cameroon. The…