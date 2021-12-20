Etebo Eager To Return To Action For Watford

Oghenekaro Etebo can’t wait to make a return to action for Premier League club Watford following his injury layoff, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international underwent surgery in October after tearing his quad muscle during Watford’s league clash against Newcastle United.

Etebo is expected to be out for between four to five months and will play no part in Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in January.

The 25-year-old however hoped to be back in training soon.

“Everything is going fine, the club are really helping and the rehab is going fine, this week marks three months. I’m looking forward to getting back fit and strong,”he told the club’s website.



“Depending on the medical staff, in four weeks I’m going to be back training with the squad, but that’s not full training. My major concern is to make sure I’m better and stronger, and fitter to go again,…