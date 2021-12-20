Former Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font is adamant Lionel Messi would still be with the the club if he had won the election.

Font eventually lost the count of Joan Laporta earlier this year.

On Messi’s departure for PSG, he told AS: “I am convinced that his departure could have been prevented. What was clear is that a barbecue was not enough. We were going to cut about a hundred million from the wage bill.

“If Messi wanted to stay and the club wants him to stay, surely there is a margin.

“We were going to make him a life contract. And that was going to give us a lot of leeway.”

The 34-year-old has been at Barcelona for 21 years and became its all-time top goalscorer with 682.

Messi is the probably greatest player in the history of the world. He’s been with Barcelona since he was a tiny boy in the club’s youth academy; he’s led them to more trophies than most clubs win in a hundred years.

