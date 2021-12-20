Madrid Ready To Sell Hazard In Summer 

LaLiga giants Real Madrid are now ready to offload Belgian flop Eden Hazard at the end of the season.

Hazard was signed for £90million back in the summer of 2019 from Chelsea with much expectation to lead Madrid on the pitch as their new star player.

But Hazard’s spell at the Bernabeu has been ruined by persistent fitness issues and injuries that have resulted in him not being able to either get a consistent run in the side or show his best form.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the credit from fans and the club is starting to run out, although they have all but ruled out any form of departure in the January transfer window.

The report adds this is likely to be a personal reason, with Hazard’s wife Natacha Van Honacker expecting a fifth child that she wishes to have in the Spanish capital, while Hazard himself is still keen to prove his worth to the club.

Hazard’s former side Lille, who he left to join…