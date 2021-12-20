National Sports Festival Billed For November 2022

The 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 is scheduled to take place in November 2022 following the resolution of the Technical Committee of the National Council on Sports.

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare disclosed this on Monday in Asaba, the Delta State Capital during the extra-ordinary National Council on Sports Meeting and Inauguration of LOC for the hosting of the National Sports Festival.

He said that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will continue to collaborate with the Delta State Government with the view to ensuring the successful hosting of the games.

The Minister who commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration for the progressive and giant stride ideas deliberately put in place to drive sports development and the entire ecosystem in the country, noted that sports development under the purview of the present government has attained a new and impressive height which has invariably…