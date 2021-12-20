Nigeria Rugby Football Federation Signs Deal With Pamodzi Sports

Nigeria’s leading sports marketing company, Pamodzi Sports Marketing has been unveiled as Nigeria Rugby Football Federation’s long-term marketing partner.

As part of the partnership, Pamodzi Sports Marketing will drive the marketing strategy, sponsorship, hospitality and Rights Acquisition for The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pamodzi Sports Marketing, Chief Mike Itemuagbor said. “We are really excited to be partnering with the NRFF. We have seen drive, enthusiasm and amount of work being put in by the new President, Dr Ademola Are and our support for them will complement their efforts to see to the growth and development of Rugby in Nigeria.

Nigeria Rugby Football Federation President, Dr Ademola Are stated that the NRFF-Pamodzi partnership is an indication of the bright prospect of Rugby Sponsorship within the country.

“The NRFF Board’s commitment to work…