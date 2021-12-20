Onuachu Ruled Out Of AFCON 2021

Genk striker Paul Onuachu has been ruled out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in another major blow to Nigeria’s chances of making a huge impact at the competition.

Onuachu picked up a hamstring injury in Genk’s 1-1 home draw against Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

The former FC Midtylland star had opened scoring for Genk in the first half before the injury.

The 27-year-old was replaced by Ike Ugbo 20 minutes from time after picking up the injury.

The forward is now expected to spend around a month on the sidelines as a result of the setback.

Watford midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has already been ruled out of the AFCON finals in Cameroon and there are still doubts over Victor Osimhen’s participation.

Interim head coach Austine Eguavoen is expected to release his provisional list for the competition this week.

The Super Eagles will begin their campaign in Cameroon against the Phraohs of Egypt on January 11.

